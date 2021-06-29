More than 160 Angelo State University student-athletes and student-athletic trainers have been recognized for their academic achievements during the 2021 spring semester with places on the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
The Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester. To be eligible, students must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
ASU is second in the LSC for number of students making the spring honor roll, as well as for the number of students posting a perfect 4.0 GPA (63). More details are available at angelosports.com and on the LSC website.
Student-athletes from Cherokee County making the honor roll include:
Parker Bramlett of Bullard, majoring in Management and Hunter Townsend of Alto, majoring in Finance.
