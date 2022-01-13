Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez, a member of the Jacksonville High School Varsity Chorale, will perform with the Texas All-State Tenor-Bass Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. He is a piano student of Julie Canter and voice student of Teresa Bledsoe and sings at school under the direction of Tiffany Hammock who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000-plus member organization headquartered in Austin. This is his second time to be selected as an All-State Choir member, but because of the convention being canceled last year, it is his first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Mendoza-Sanchez is the son of Leticia Sanchez.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles. Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.
For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, visit the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.
Founded in 1921, Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 14,000 members dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. Go to www.tmea.org/convention for more information.
