Area under a Flash Flood Watch beginning Wed. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. - Cherokee County is included in a portion of East Texas that is under a Flash Flood Watch, which begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to run through Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, the area could receive 1-3 inches of rainfall during this time period.
With soils already saturated as a result of recent rains, conditions will be right for flash flooding in some areas.
