Area under a heat advisory beginning at noon

SHREVEPORT — The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. has issued a heat advisory for much of eastern Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northern Louisiana.
Cherokee County and surrounding counties are included in the alert.
The advisory runs from noon until 7 p.m. on Monday.
During this time the heat index (actual temperature plus humidity) is expected to reach between 105 and 108 degrees. This could cause heat illnesses to occur.
It is recommended that individuals limit their time outdoors, avoid strenuous activities and maintain proper hydration during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Remember, never leave children or pets in cars unattended.
