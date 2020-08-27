BEAUMONT – East Texas volunteers with the Southern Baptists ofTexas Convention Disaster Relief are preparing to deploy to the
Beaumont area.
“We have many dedicated volunteers in East Texas who are ready to serve those in need,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice said Wednesday.
At the request of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Hospital – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, two shower trailers will be sent to the hospital to help support medical personnel and first responders, according to an SBTC release.
In addition, a mass care feeding unit will be rolling into Beaumont after the storm to help support the Salvation Army with feeding those affected by the hurricane, the release added.Sixteen months ago, volunteers from the group – self-described as "a fellowship of more than 2,600 Southern Baptist churches in Texas committed to touching the world with the good news of Jesus Christ" – arrived in Cherokee County in the wake of a mid-April tornado that left a wake of devastation in Alto.A cleanup/recovery unit helped area residents to remove fallen trees that damaged homes and blocked roadways.The SBTC Disaster Relief team is comprised of more than 6,000 trained volunteers who deploy across the globe to help with disaster recovery.
