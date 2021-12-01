Around 20 addition windows shot out this week, Crime Stoppers doubles reward for intel

Roughly 20 additional windows were shot with a BB or pellet gun late Tue. night or early Wed. morning in Jacksonville, with the culprit(s) still on the loose. Early Wed. afternoon Cherokee County Crime Stoppers doubled the reward that they are offering for information that leads to an arrest up to $1,000.

 Progress file photo by Michelle Dillon

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers has reported that about 20 additional windows were shot out late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning in Jacksonville.

Police believe the perpetrator(s) are using either a BB or pellet gun to carry out the destruction. Police have indicated that they feel a silver Jeep Liberty is involved in these crimes.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward amount, which is now up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons that are responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers (902) 586-STOP (7867) or the Jacksonville Police Department (903) 586-2546,

Initially, at least 17 windows were reported damaged by the shooter(s) since Nov. 1, causing thousands of dollars of expenses for local merchants and entities that have been targeted.

 

NOTE: Michelle Dillon contributed to this story.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you