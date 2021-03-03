Josef A. Lustig, wanted on the charge of “accident involving personal injury or death,” turned himself in to Jacksonville Police officials and was arrested Tuesday, March 2, according to a statement released by the Jacksonville Police Department.
The JPD had obtained a warrant for Lustig’s arrest and released a statement earlier that day announcing the department was searching for both Lustig and a dark-colored, newer model Dodge Charger.
Witnesses described the Charger as the vehicle that struck Regelio H. Martinez as he tried to cross the road in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street around 10:26 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Witnesses also reported Lustig, the alleged driver, stopped only briefly at the scene before heading north on North Jackson Street.
Martinez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Jacksonville Police Department requested citizen’s help in identifying the location of Lustig or the vehicle in a statement issued Tuesday, March 2.
“We wish to thank the media for its distribution of the press releases and for those that shared on social media sites,” JPD officials stated today (March 3). “This undoubtedly assisted in the quick apprehension and closure of this case.”
The vehicle has been located and police are processing it as a crime scene.
Lustig has been transferred to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.