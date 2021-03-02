Jacksonville Police Department detectives have obtained an arrest warrant in the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, Regelio H. Martinez, 64, of Jacksonville.
The accident occurred Sunday evening, Feb. 28, in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street. Witnesses described a black or blue newer model Dodge Charger as having struck Martinez. The driver reportedly stopped for a brief time before fleeing north on Jackson Street.
The warrant, on the charge of “Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death,” which is a second degree felony, was obtained earlier today for Josef Anton Lustig. The warrant was signed by 369th District Judge Michael Davis with bond set a $15,000.
JPD detectives received tips early on in the investigation that led to the identification of Lustig, 26, as the driver of the Dodge Charger.
The vehicle has not yet been located and law enforcement officers are currently searching for Lustig.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts, or the location of the damaged vehicle, should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2549 or their local law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.