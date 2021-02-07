The Municipal Court is aware of the pressures being applied upon the public by the current pandemic and has been monitoring closely the developments nationally, regionally and locally regarding the coronavirus.
The health and safety of the community is of paramount importance, and thus required a temporary change in normal procedure. One such change involved the temporary suspension of arrests for Class “C” misdemeanor offenses. However, the court has now been advised that the Cherokee County jail will resume accepting arrests for Class “C” misdemeanors for incarceration.
This a courtesy reminder to those who may have unresolved traffic citations with the city. If responses are not received in a timely manner, the result may be one of the following actions:
• Issuance of Warrant and Wanted Status Reported to Appropriate State and Local Agencies
• Warrant Fee and other fees totaling up to $80.00 being added
• Arrest and Detainment (Arrest can be made at your home, while driving, or at your place of business. If arrested while driving, YOU will be responsible for charges assessed for the towing and storage of your vehicle.)
• Collection Fee equal to 30% of the unpaid balance being added to the total owed
• A hold being placed on your Driver’s License renewal
For information concerning an individual case, contact the specified municipal court.
For those financially unable to pay the fine, alternative methods of disposition are available, such as a payment plan or community service. One may also request indigence. As always, a trail may be requested, either by jury trial or bench trial which is a trail by the judge without a jury.
Note, the judge cannot discuss the merits of a pending judicial proceeding prior to trial (Canon3(5), Code of Judicial Conduct). This means the judge shall not discuss your case prior to trial.
No one connected with the court receives any part of a fine. All fine money is deposited directly with the city, with that portion assessed by the State being transferred accordingly on a routine basis.
To help facilitate the disposition of a case, one may resolve a citation by mail or online without need for appearing in person before the judge. Pleadings include “Guilty,” wherein one admits to violating the law and having no lawful defense or excuse for committing the act, “No Contest,” wherein one does not admit guilt or innocence, but rather simply not contesting the State’s charges. A plea of “Not Guilty” is a denial of guilt or an assertion of a lawful defense and the State must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Any individual may hire an attorney as representation, but he Court is not required to provide council.
Some citations may be able to be dismissed by the Court via mail, without appearing before the Court.
However, there may be an administrative fee assessed in lieu of the fine. Examples include Failure to
Maintain Proper Insurance, Expired or No Driver’s License, Failure to Change Address and/or Defective Equipment.
If desired, one may qualify for Deferred Adjudication, an informal probation with the city for a specified time, usually 90 days.
One may also qualify for a dismissal of charges via a Driver’s Safety Course. A reduced administrative fee of $144 would be assessed, $169 if in a school zone. The class may be through an in-person class, at-home video or through an internet access. It must, however, be a Texas approved course.
The fee for the course will normally be around $25 to $35 and would be paid directly to the class provider.
Three months would be allowed to take the class and forward the certificate of completion to the court.
To determine if one qualifies for any of the above described dismissal options, contact the court.
Holders of a CDL do not qualify for either the Driver’s Safety Course or Deferred Adjudication.
An additional method allowed for disposition of a case would be through a payment plan. The time frame allowed will depend upon the fine assessed on the citation, normally it would be three months. By state law, there will be a $15 time payment reimbursement fee assessed for any plan in excess of 30 days.
The payment plan option must be requested and an agreement setting forth the details of the plan must be signed in order to qualify.
Failure to make timely payments according to the written payment plan, in full, may result in the citation being referred to a collection agency, with an additional fee equal to 30% of the total accrued balance being added; a hold being placed on one’s license, with an additional administrative fee of $30 being added; and/or a warrant being issued for arrest, with an additional $50 warrant fee being added.
If one chooses to dispose of a case via payment, any of the following payment options will be accepted:
• Payment in person at the municipal court located within city hall;
• Payment by credit card over the internet (contact the court for additional information); or
• Payment by mail to the respective Municipal Court at their address of record, using a personal check, cashier’s check or money order (do not send cash through the mail).
A $30 administrative fee will be assessed for any returned check and a criminal complaint may also be filed should a check be returned unpaid for any reason.
Judge Forrest K. Phifer is the Presiding Judge of the Municipal Courts of Rusk, Alto, Wells and Cuney.
To contact these Municipal Courts, call the following numbers: Rusk – (903) 683-2213; Alto – (936) 858-4711; Wells – (936) 867-4615; and Cuney (903) 876-4399.
Judges Paul Mascot and James Connelly serve the municipal court of Jacksonville. To contact the Municipal Court of Jacksonville, call (903) 586-7111.
