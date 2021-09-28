An exhibition of Rex Brasher’s artwork, Rex, Birds, Viola, opened in the Heritage Center of Cherokee County on Sept. 25.
Brasher completed 874 watercolor paintings of bird species in North America, including 1,200 species and subspecies of birds and 3,000 individual birds, along with more than 350 species of trees and shrubs, according to information provided by the center. Brasher had vowed to paint every bird in the United States and his goal was to outdo John James Audobon.
In 1933, Brasher displayed some of his paintings at the Rare Book Store on Seventeenth St. in Washington D.C. Many of the subscribers for his 12-volume set declined to purchase the $1,000 set due to the Great Depression.
In his presentation on the opening day of the exhibit, Michael Banks listed some similarities and differences between Brasher (1869-1960) and Audobon (1785-1851). Both men depicted numerous bird species in their natural habitat and used the same medium, watercolor.
Audobon completed 435 paintings of 497 species, working with stuffed examples compared to Brasher’s 874 paintings of 1,200 species, having studied live birds.
Banks gave reasons he believed Brasher, although more prolific, did not become as popular as Audobon.
“I think it’s timing. Audobon did it first. Brasher was criticized because it looked like he copied Audobon because he did birds that were done in a wild setting,” Banks said. “Also, I think because of the Depression, that made Brasher not become as public and as well-known as Audobon was.”
Brasher’s link to Rusk comes from his association with Viola Dickinson, a Rusk native.
“She was living in Washington D.C. She was born in Rusk, Texas. The Dickinson family here was a prominent family,” Banks said. “She was in Washington D.C. and she was doing a radio show called The Voice of the South. She met Rex Brasher, we presume, at an art exhibit or something. She was in her, probably, early 50s and he was in his 60s. They became fast friends.”
About the time of their meeting, Brasher was attempting to sell 12-volume sets of his work. At $1,000 per set, many subscribers canceled their orders as it was during the early 1930s, the time of the Great Depression.
The Center has, as part of the exhibitions, a self-portrait of Brasher that was given to Dickinson.
“When she came back to Texas, she brought with her two of the books. One of them she gave to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and they still have the book. The other book, she took apart and gave it to family and friends,” Banks said.
The Dickinson family donated seven of the pictures to the Singletary Memorial Library in Rusk in 1973.
“They hung in the library until it was remodeled at some time. They were taken down and stored away. Recently, they were found and brought over here,” Banks said.
The Brasher paintings will remain on exhibit through November.
The Heritage Center is located at 208 S. Henderson Street in Rusk. The hours of operation are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays and weekdays by appointment.
For more information on the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, visit their Facebook page.
The Center can be contacted by phone, 903-714-8685, or email, heritagecenterofcherokeecounty@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.