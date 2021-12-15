An agreement between Stephen F. Austin State University and Tyler Junior College increases the number of transitional academic pathways offered between the two institutions, making it easier for students to pursue a higher education in East Texas.
The articulation agreement builds on a long-standing partnership between SFA and TJC, with other program-specific agreements already established in such areas as biochemistry, psychology, geospatial science, and human development and family studies.
“We’re making the pathways to a four-year degree easier so that we can continue to grow and make East Texas and Texas the beneficiaries of that growth,” said SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon. “Through this agreement, students will have more pathways to complete their four-year degree, and Texas businesses will be able to get high-quality employees with those important post-secondary level credentials.”
In addition to the TJC and SFA presidents and provosts, who signed the agreement, Wednesday’s event was attended by the deans and academic leaders from both institutions.
“We are honored by your visit and because of the amazing work that you continue to do to strengthen the partnerships between senior universities and community colleges,” TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia said to the group. “It is truly a great day for East Texas, and the winners will be our students and communities. We express wholehearted gratitude to the TJC Board of Trustees and to the SFA Board of Regents for empowering their respective institutional leaders to ensure that the impressive machine we know as higher education works for all.”
The agreement ensures that TJC students can transfer completed courses to SFA without any loss of credit or recognition of approved courses applied toward a bachelor’s degree. It additionally allows the smooth transfer of courses from SFA to TJC to those in pursuit of an associate degree.
“TJC is very pleased to partner with SFA to offer our students this great opportunity to expand their education in psychology or in human development and family studies,” said TJC Provost Dr. Deana Sheppard. “With this articulation agreement, students can be confident their TJC associate degree courses will transfer seamlessly toward their bachelor’s degree at SFA. The strong programs at both TJC and SFA will equip students to positively serve others as they enter these fields of work.”
The pathways created by the TJC-SFA agreement include:
• Associate of Arts (AA) in psychology from TJC to a Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Bachelor of Science (BS) in psychology at SFA
• AA in social work to Bachelor of Social Work
• Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in child development to BS in human development and family studies
• AAS in surveying to BS in geospatial science
• Associate of Science (AS) in chemistry to BS in chemistry
• AS in science to BS in biochemistry
The two institutions are also collaborating on pathways in physics, geology, biology and education.
To learn more about SFA’s articulation agreements, visit sfasu.edu/acadaffairs.
For more information on TJC degree and certificate pathways, go to TJC.edu/degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.