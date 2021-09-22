No one is exactly sure when quilting began, but from evidence found in the Temple of Osiris in Egypt, it seems that people wore quilted clothing about 5,000 years ago.
In East Texas we typically think of quilts that our pioneer ancestors made; necessary items to keep the family warm. Often these patchwork quilts were made of feed sack material.
Some quilts were made for special occasions, intended to be “show” quilts or quilts to be raffled for a worthy cause. Silks and imported fabrics were incorporated into the design.
However, it wasn’t until 1971 that quilts, even pioneer quilts, began to be recognized as works of art when the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York sponsored an exhibit attracting a record number of visitors. Soon other museums followed suit and added quilts to their archival collections.
This renaissance led to a greater appreciation of quilts throughout the country and quilting clubs began springing up, with each new generation wanting to learn the ‘art.’
Recently, it was my honor to speak to the Nacogdoches Quilt Guild. The topic: Quilts Open Doors to the Past, and to illustrate, I displayed 15 antique quilts from the 1860s to 1930s.
After my presentation I stayed for the Guild’s ‘show and tell’ and was truly amazed by the artistic creations these talented quilters, men and women, made! Some examples shown were abstract in design, one was a Flower Basket Medallion, and another told stories of Broadway shows.
It’s safe to say the “art” of quilting is alive and well due to guilds such as this one.
If you have quilts or stories of quilters to share contact Deborah Burkett by phone, 903-752-7850, or email, debbietroup7@yahoo.com.
