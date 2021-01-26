More than 160 Angelo State University student-athletes and athletic training students have been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
The Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester and includes student-athletes and athletic training students with a grade point average of 3.30 or better during the semester. Fifty-five ASU student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2020 fall semester.
Parker Bramlett of Bullard and Hunter Townsend of Alto were among those named on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas. Our Ram Family environment helps students feel at home, a place where they know faculty and staff care deeply about their success.
Our excellent faculty makes it possible for students to conduct undergraduate research, rank above State acceptance averages for professional schools, and receive personal access to instructors and progressive facilities.
For more information about Angelo State University, visit www.angelo.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.