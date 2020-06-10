Athens Police need public's help in finding missing woman

The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping to locate Isheana Collins, 24, 5'-4”, 120 pounds.
Collins was last seen on Saturday at approximately 1:20 p.m., at the Shell service station located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 175 West and State Highway 31 West in Athens.
If you have any information regarding Collins' disappearance, please phone Wesley Hoover with the Athens Police Department at (903) 675-5454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.