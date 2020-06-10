Athens woman charged with murder after J'ville parking lot incident

Keiuna Roshell Paul, 25, was arrested on Wednesday by the Athens Police Department and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
She currently is being incarcerated at the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.
On Feb. 16, Paul allegedly intentionally hit a woman in a restaurant parking lot on S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville.
According to a Jacksonville Police Department spokesman, the victim's unborn baby died following that accident.
The case was presented to a grand jury where Paul was indicted on the charges.
