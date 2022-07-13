An internal audit of Cherokee County offices and departmental accounts revealed a discrepancy of $431,375.91 related to the tax office.
“Red flags were discovered by my internal auditor in doing a routine part of the audit that initially drew our attention to this,” said Cherokee County Auditor Steven Daughety. “We did do an audit report. Those findings were turned over to the D.A. because of our concerns with it.”
The information was presented to the district attorney on January 12, 2022, according to Daughety.
District Attorney Elmer Beckworth confirmed only that the Texas Rangers were investigating the matter and that, if the missing amount is proven, the offense would be considered a felony. When questioned about the forensic auditor Daughety said was retained, Beckworth would only speak in generalities, stating the hire of a forensic auditor in such cases would be standard procedure.
Jamie Shawhart, in her first year with the county auditor’s office, had requested one document different from previous departmental audits that let to the initial discrepancy being found.
Subsequently, Shonda McCutcheon Potter, County Tax Assessor-Collector, discovered a letter from the state comptroller with monetary amounts that did not match local records.
An external audit, conducted by Patillo, Brown and Hill, resulted in an unmodified, or clean, opinion, which is the best result. However, the report came with a single finding, which indicated a need for effective internal control activities over key processes.
“In the county tax office, certain individuals possessed the ability to process cash receipts and prepare and make bank deposits with minimal or no secondary review,” the report stated.
In response to audit recommendations, the county will now require the following:
• Different individuals will prepare, review and deliver bank deposits, with secondary review and approval documented;
• Any amounts collected by the tax office that are due to the county will be remitted on a weekly basis, or as soon thereafter as is practicable, based on collection amounts;
• All cash payments received by the tax office on behalf of the state will be reconciled to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Registration and Title System, the amounts for which cannot be voided or modified by county employees who receive cash payments. The county’s internal auditor has begun comparing daily totals collected per the county’s records and RTS each month, investigating any variances;
• Modification of the physical layout of the office to allow for increased line of sight between individuals.
The full financial report for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, can be viewed online at co.cherokee.tx.us. Choose the Financial Reports link under the Home tab. Click on Annual Financial Reports and choose the report for 2021.
The annual financial report prepared by Patillo, Brown and Hill was approved.
Other items approved by the commissioners included:
• The monthly sheriff’s office report;
• A resolution approving the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority Grant 2022, which allows for the purchase of a license plate reader;
• The GASB statement regarding accounting and financial reporting for post-employment benefits other than pension for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022;
• A resolution approving the Cherokee County Airport TXDOT Aviation Planning Grant;
• Expenditures from the county attorney’s pre-trial account, totaling $9,500; and
• The consent agenda.
Iin the single informational item on the agenda, commissioners were presented with proposed budget requests related to the Cherokee County Juvenile Services. Marie Page requested an overall budget of $361,213, or the same amount as last year. She informed commissioners the entire budget will be presented at the next board meeting, scheduled for Aug. 12.
Regular meetings of the Cherokee County Commissioner’s Court are held at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the County Courtroom of the Courthouse in Rusk.
