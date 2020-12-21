Austin Bank recently honored a group of 80 employees with a combined total of 1,225 years of experience as recipients of the Bank’s 2020 Service Awards.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank Vice Chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our Bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our Bank customers.”
“At Austin Bank our employees are the difference and they perpetuate Austin Bank’s legacy for exceptional service,” said Russ Gideon, President and CEO. “Each one has earned and deserves this recognition for their dedicated commitment to the Bank and its customers. We are proud of their contributions and accomplishments.”
Jacksonville employees include:
Forty Year Service Award
Fran Taylor, Operations Officer, has a 47 year banking career with the majority of that time spent with Austin Bank. During her tenure she has served as Internal Auditor, Proof Supervisor and Teller. Having graduated high school in Simi Valley, California, she and her husband, Larry, are now residents of Henderson.
Thirty Year Service Awards
Janis Adams, Customer Service Representative, brought with her five years of banking experience before joining the Austin Bank team. In her tenure at the Bank she has worked as a Bookkeeping Clerk, Teller, and in Customer Service assisting with safe deposit boxes and new accounts. A lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Adams graduated Jacksonville High School and maintains a high level of community involvement. She currently serves on the Boards of Cherokee Family Services, Jacksonville Education Foundation, the Literacy Council, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, Adopt-A-School, Mission 69 and the Kiwanis Club. Adams has two grown children, three grandchildren and is a member of Kingdom Christian Center in Jacksonville.
Jan Tennison, Executive Administrative Officer, is a long time resident of Jacksonville having spent her entire banking career with Austin Bank. A graduate of Jacksonville High School and Tyler Junior College, she has two grown daughters and three grandchildren.
Fifteen Year Service Awards
Shanna Oualline is the Teller Operations Supervisor in the Rusk office. She began her career with the Bank as a Teller before moving to Customer Service in the downtown Jacksonville location and earning her Certified Customer Service Representative training through American Bankers Association’s Institute of Certified Bankers. Having lived in Jacksonville all of her life, Oualline is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville College and both the Jacksonville Leadership Institute and Rusk Leadership class. Oualline is currently a Board member for the City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreation. She and her husband, Tim, are members of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Blanca Torres started her banking career at the South Jackson office as a Teller before moving to Customer Service Representative. She moved to the downtown Jacksonville office and now serves as the Teller Operations Supervisor in the Drive Thru location. A graduate of Rusk High School, Torres has completed the American Bankers Association Institute of Certified Banker’s Certified Customer Service Representative training and the Jacksonville Leadership Institute. She and her husband, Sonny, live in Jacksonville with their three children. Torres is a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and the Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy Association.
Chaela Whitley, Teller, brought with her five years of previous banking experience before coming to work for the Bank in 2005. She has shared her experience with new employees by serving as regional trainer for Cherokee county. A graduate of Jacksonville High School, Whitley and her husband, Corey, reside in Jacksonville with their children – Michaela and Micah. She has completed the Jacksonville Leadership Institute and is currently serving as President of Spirit and Understanding Inc.
Five Year Service Awards
Esmeralda Botello, Teller, works in the Bank’s downtown Jacksonville location. She is a graduate of Jacksonville High School and is currently attending Tyler Junior College. Botello is a Board member for the Jacksonville Literacy Council.
Nancy Guzman, AVP/Human Resources Generalist, joined Austin Bank in 2015 bringing with her 19 years of previous experience in the human resource industry. She and her husband, Hector, reside in Jacksonville with their five children. The family attends Primera Iglesia Bautista.
Sandy Rayburn, SEVP/Chief Financial Officer, joined the Bank in 2015 as Controller. Before joining Austin Bank she worked six years in the corporate accounting department of Happy State Bank headquartered in Amarillo and one year in their trust department. Rayburn is a graduate of Dumas High School, West Texas A&M and Texas Tech School of Banking in Lubbock. She is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and P.E.O. International. Rayburn and her husband, Jim, live in Whitehouse. They have three married daughters and five grandchildren.
Janeth Tajia is a Customer Service Representative in the Bank’s downtown Jacksonville office. She moved into this role after starting as a Teller. Tajia is a graduate of Jacksonville High School and Jacksonville College. She lives in Jacksonville with her two children. Tajia has completed the Jacksonville Leadership Institute and volunteers her time with the Jacksonville Literacy Council as well as You Empower.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the twelfth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $1.9 billion, bank offices are located in 34 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at austinbank.com.
