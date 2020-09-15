Austin Bank promotes Janis Adams to banking officer

Janis Adams, a long-familiar face at the main Austin Bank office in Jacksonville, recently was promoted by the company to banking officer.
“Janis is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our customers exceptional service,” said Jeff Austin III, vice chairman of the board. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
She has been with Austin Bank since March 1990, holding a variety of positions, including as a bookkeeper, proof operator, teller and safe deposit clerk.
As a customer service representative, Adams currently oversees the customer service center in the downtown Jacksonville office.
Often being the first person customers come in contact with when they walk into the Bank, she has been officially titled “Director of First Impressions” by Austin.
Adams also has been recognized by the bank as a Star of the Month in 2011.
Equally involved in the Jacksonville community, Adams – a Jacksonville native – is a three-time recipient of the bank’s Community Involvement Award.
She shares her time and talents with various organizations: Cherokee County Child and Family Services, The Clothes Closet, Jacksonville Education Foundation, the Literacy Council, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, the Kiwanis Club, Adopt-a-School Program, Salvation Army Angel Tree program and the Jacksonville Chamber.
Adams is a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She has two adult children and three grandchildren, and is a member of Kingdom Christian Center in Jacksonville.
Her promotion was approved at the September 2020 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the twelfth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $1.9 billion, bank offices are located in 34 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
