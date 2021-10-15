Austin St. in front of Tomato Bowl closed for special JISD event

Motorists that normally travel Austin St., in front of the Tomato Bowl, should select an alternate route this afternoon.
Austin St. is now closed between U.S. Highway 79 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in order for a special event to take place.
The Jacksonville High School cheerleaders will be conducting a Pink Out fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in front of the Tomato Bowl.
Fish plates will be sold, there will be a bounce house for the kids and a D.J. will be on site cranking out some hot tunes.
The Jacksonville Indians and the Nacogdoches Indians are scheduled to do battle inside the Tomato Bowl, beginning at 7:30 p.m. this evening in what will be an important District 9-5A-II game for both clubs.
