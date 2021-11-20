Author John Alexander has scheduled appearances for two consecutive Saturdays in Rusk, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.
The author, who currently resides in Frisco, will make his first visit to the east Texas town where he grew up Saturday, Nov. 27, as part of the Hometown Christmas Experience. He will begin the day at 9 a.m., sharing some of his poetry at The Daily Grind, 111 W. 5th Street. Beginning at 10 a.m., Alexander will be conducting a book signing at Small Town Books, 152 S. Main.
“I’m grateful to Small Town Books for hosting me and providing the opportunity to sign books, visit with old friends and make new ones,” Alexander posted to Facebook. “I’m always happy to reminisce about growing up in Rusk, as well as becoming an author late in life, and writing poetry even later in life.”
He is scheduled to be at the Piney Woods Market Saturday, Dec. 4. He will have a booth at the event which is to be held at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
“I hope all my east Texas friends stop by my booth, say hello, and do a little Christmas shopping,” Alexander wrote in a social media post.
Alexander earned degrees in Physics and Math from the University of Texas before spending many years developing innovative communications systems, according to his website, quiettimesrhymes.com. While still pursuing his career, he began writing fiction in his spare time, publishing “The Enclave,” a mystery/suspense novel, in 2010. He left high tech in 2014 and now follows his passion for writing. His chapter books in the Amber-Autumn mystery series are intended to appeal to school children. His most recent children’s book, “The Young Artist, An Unpicture Book,” was released in Nov. 2020.
Alexander published “Timeless Tales,” his debut book of poetry, in 2018. His most recent work, “Quiet Time Rhymes Volume II: Into the Light,” was released in March of this year.
For more information on John Alexander, visit his website quiettimerhymes.com or follow him on Facebook.
