Theresa Hackney, author of “From Sin to Salvation: Basic Principals of Salvation By Grace,” will host a book signing at a come and go event at the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The public is invited to stop at the library from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, to help celebrate the newly revised publication of her book and enjoy some refreshments.
Hackney has a B.S. Degree in Biology and has worked in virology and cancer research.
She studied at the Gregerio School of Theology in Houston and was licensed as a minister in 1990.
She has served as an Evangelism Ministry leader, Intercessory Prayer Ministry leader and in Teaching and Speaking Ministry.
Her book has been used in prison ministry and as a teaching tool in church ministry.
Hackney has another book currently in the editing process, “Will Power,” and a collection of her poems, “Quiet Reflections” is being prepared for printing.
