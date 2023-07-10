Older adults and people with disabilities who are on Medicaid, and their authorized representatives, should watch for important notices from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission about their Medicaid renewal.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency and passed a law that allowed recipients to automatically keep their Medicaid coverage. Based on new federal law, continuous Medicaid coverage ended on March 31, 2023, so recipients need to renew their benefits, when it’s time, to ensure coverage will continue, if eligible.
Renewal packets are being sent out in phases. Renewal notices are being mailed in a yellow envelope with “Action Required” printed in red. People who opted to go paperless will receive a notice through their Your Texas Benefits account at yourtexasbenefits.com.
It’s important for anyone receiving a renewal packet to fill it out and return the packet to HHSC so that coverage is not lost and there is no gap in coverage. Contact HHSC as soon as possible to report any changes, such as contact information or household changes, and make sure the address is updated to continue receiving all official HHSC notices.
Those needing assistance in completing or submitting the renewal notice should call 2-1-1 or visit a local HHSC office or community partner. To find a location, visit yourtexasbenefits.com and click on Find an Office, or call 2-1-1 and choose option 2 after picking a language.
Those who did not receive a renewal packet may still check renewal status by logging into yourtexasbenefits.com or calling 2-1-1 and choosing option 2.
Once the renewal packet is returned, HHSC will review the application and may ask for missing information. People who remain eligible will receive a notice from HHSC stating the Medicaid benefits are renewed. If one is no longer eligible, HHSC will determine if there are other HHSC health care programs available.
Watch out for potential scams. HHSC will never charge you or ask for money to help you apply for Medicaid. Confirm you’re talking to an HHSC representative before discussing financial information.
The best way to stay updated on benefits, including Medicaid, is to create an account on yourtexasbenefits.com. To view the account information, update your contact information, submit a renewal and respond to requests from HHSC through the portal. Recipients can also sign up for text and email alerts and reminders to stay informed about renewals.
Learn more on the HHSC End of Continuous Medicaid Coverage webpage at tinyurl.com/3y9364uc.
