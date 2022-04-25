B&T Paint and Body .jpg
Courtesy photo/Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member B&T Paint and Body with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, April 18.

B&T Paint and Body, located at 801 E. Rusk, has been in business for 23 years. The shop does all types of paint and bodywork. They also do restorations as well as light mechanical and electrical repair.

The collision center is a full-service shop and accepts all insurance companies.

B&T Paint and Body can be reached by phone, 903-730-0877, or by email, tonya.linares70@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the B & T Paint and Body Facebook page.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you