The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member B&T Paint and Body with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, April 18.
B&T Paint and Body, located at 801 E. Rusk, has been in business for 23 years. The shop does all types of paint and bodywork. They also do restorations as well as light mechanical and electrical repair.
The collision center is a full-service shop and accepts all insurance companies.
B&T Paint and Body can be reached by phone, 903-730-0877, or by email, tonya.linares70@gmail.com.
For more information, visit the B & T Paint and Body Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.