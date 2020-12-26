Babies born at UT Health Jacksonville this month are going home with a special gift this holiday season. UT Health East Texas is presenting all new mothers with hand-sewn stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.
Amelia Lynn Rodriguez, who was born to Angelina Rodriguez, received a stocking after her arrival on Dec. 13. Amelia weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.
The over-sized felt stockings were hand sewn by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
