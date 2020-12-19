Although the clinic at the UT Health East Texas location in Rusk has remained open, the Olympic Center reopened to the public Tuesday, Dec. 15, after being closed for approximately six months.
The timing of the reopening, according to DeLeigh Haley, CEO at UT Health Jacksonville, is due to the need to the need to assist people with preventative health care and the lack of participation in outdoor activities normally pursued in warmer months such as walking or cycling.
“We feel like that people have to stay healthy and we are doing everything we can. We are social distancing in the gym. Everything is sanitized and wiped down and we’re trying to provide people a safe place to work out. With it being colder, they’re not going to be outside as much,” Haley said. “The things that were nicer to do in the spring and in the summer months and even in the fall, those options are not available in the winter. So we felt like for us to fulfill our mission, we needed to reopen.”
While Haley acknowledges the need for remaining mindful of safety and wellness in regards to COVID-19, she stated the focus on COVID throughout the country has perhaps caused a neglect in the area of preventative medicine.
“Because of COVID and people trying to get back to normal and trying to stay healthy, people still have to have preventive medicine and people still have to take care of themselves and we want to provide Rusk a place to do that,” Haley said in reference to the Olympic Center. “For us to fulfill our mission, which is to be your health partner for life, we have to provide those things even though it may look a little and feel a little different. People still have to have preventative care.”
The Olympic Center provides an array of exercise equipment including machines designed for a cardiovascular workout to free weights. Each apparatus has been set to allow for social distancing and is wiped down after each use. Sanitizing wipes are also available for individuals to use.
Memberships to the Olympic Center are available on an annual or month-to-month basis. New members will receive a personalized fitness regimen following a health history and fitness assessment, to include heart rate, blood pressure, height, weight and flexibility. In addition, there is always a staff member present to offer assistance, if needed.
The Olympic Center is currently open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Luke Johnson, a primary care physician at the UT Health Clinic in Rusk, reminds the public that the clinic has remained open and currently provides extended hours from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The clinic is located at 1325 N. Dickinson.
For more information on the clinic or Olympic Center memberships, call (903) 683-3555.
For more information on UT Health East Texas, visit uthealtheasttexas.com.
UT Health East Texas and UT Health Olympic Centers can also be found on Facebook.
