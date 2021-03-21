Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition board members, having had to cancel the 2020 event, were determined to conduct the 2021 Junior Livestock Show, which is scheduled for Wednesday-Saturday, March 24-27, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center, 611 Loop 456, Jacksonville.
“The Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition Board confirmed at their meeting on November 2nd that they are committed to having a 2021 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale,” read a post to their Facebook page.
Since that time, registration and validation has been completed in preparation for this year’s show and sale.
Participants in the CCJLS include FFA and 4-H members of a dozen clubs throughout the county who will compete in numerous agriculture-related events including various individual livestock categories, horticulture and shop. There are also categories for baked goods and photography, which were added in 2019.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Wednesday – March 24:
9:30 a.m. - Baked Goods, Photography
1:00 p.m. - Horticulture
4-7 p.m. - Check-In for all animals except poultry, rabbits and horses
Thursday – March 25:
7:00 a.m. - Breakfast, sponsored by Cherokee County Farm Bureau
8:00 a.m. - Swine
10:30 a.m. - Meat Pen Rabbits
11:00 a.m. - Poultry
12:00 p.m. - Lunch, provided by Heritage Land Bank
2:00 p.m. - Dairy
4:00 p.m. - Rabbits
6:00 p.m. - Horses: halter, pleasure and showmanship
Friday – March 26
8:00 a.m. - Shop
10:00 a.m. - Goats, Lambs to immediately follow
11:00 a.m. - Lunch, provided by The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County
12:00 p.m. - Pen of Commercial Heifers
1:00 p.m. - Beef
Shop Results to follow Beef show
6:00 p.m. - Horses: speed events
Saturday – March 27
9:00 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest
12-3 p.m. - Buyers Appreciation Lunch, sponsored by Austin Bank and the Expo Board of Directors
1:00 p.m – Queen’s Contest
2:30 p.m. - Awards
3:00 p.m. - Livestock Sale
Shop Sale to immediately follow Livestock Sale
In addition to the regular events of the livestock show, the Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County are hosting Curtis Grimes in concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Exposition Center. A message by Stacy Halbert from Trail to Christ Cowboy Church will follow the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.