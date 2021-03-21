CCJLS Logo.jpg

Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition board members, having had to cancel the 2020 event, were determined to conduct the 2021 Junior Livestock Show, which is scheduled for Wednesday-Saturday, March 24-27, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center, 611 Loop 456, Jacksonville.

“The Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition Board confirmed at their meeting on November 2nd that they are committed to having a 2021 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale,” read a post to their Facebook page.

Since that time, registration and validation has been completed in preparation for this year’s show and sale.

Participants in the CCJLS include FFA and 4-H members of a dozen clubs throughout the county who will compete in numerous agriculture-related events including various individual livestock categories, horticulture and shop. There are also categories for baked goods and photography, which were added in 2019.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday – March 24:

9:30 a.m. - Baked Goods, Photography

1:00 p.m. - Horticulture

4-7 p.m. - Check-In for all animals except poultry, rabbits and horses

Thursday – March 25:

7:00 a.m. - Breakfast, sponsored by Cherokee County Farm Bureau

8:00 a.m. - Swine

10:30 a.m. - Meat Pen Rabbits

11:00 a.m. - Poultry

12:00 p.m. - Lunch, provided by Heritage Land Bank

2:00 p.m. - Dairy

4:00 p.m. - Rabbits

6:00 p.m. - Horses: halter, pleasure and showmanship

Friday – March 26

8:00 a.m. - Shop

10:00 a.m. - Goats, Lambs to immediately follow

11:00 a.m. - Lunch, provided by The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County

12:00 p.m. - Pen of Commercial Heifers

1:00 p.m. - Beef

Shop Results to follow Beef show

6:00 p.m. - Horses: speed events

Saturday – March 27

9:00 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest

12-3 p.m. - Buyers Appreciation Lunch, sponsored by Austin Bank and the Expo Board of Directors

1:00 p.m – Queen’s Contest

2:30 p.m. - Awards

3:00 p.m. - Livestock Sale

Shop Sale to immediately follow Livestock Sale

In addition to the regular events of the livestock show, the Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County are hosting Curtis Grimes in concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Exposition Center. A message by Stacy Halbert from Trail to Christ Cowboy Church will follow the concert.

