Pat and W. R. Baggett of Jacksonville, Texas, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. The couple met at school in Jacksonville, and moved to Gallatinv where they raised their two sons, Richard and Bruce. They are also blessed with eight grandkids and 13 great-grandchildren. Some of their happiest times have been spent living on Lake Jacksonville, watching car races, traveling and family gatherings.
Their family would like to be the the first to congratulate Pat and W. R. on this exciting milestone and thank the loving couple for their selfless dedication to family, friends, community and faith during the past 60 years. The family couldn’t have asked for more outstanding role models in life and love.
