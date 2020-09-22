HOPE.'s Clinic of Hope, a local low-cost clinic based in Jacksonville, is among the top finalists for a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.
Only 40 of the 200 finalists will win the award, which is part of a popular vote competition, according to Nancy Washburn, a HOPE Center's board member who is asking folks to cast ballots at www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2034290?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa&v=1.
“We are asking that everyone vote for HOPE’s Clinic of Hope. All U. S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can for vote for the Clinic of Hope,” she said, noting that the contest launches Wednesday, Sept. 23. “People can vote up to 10 times a day until Oct. 2.”
The Clinic of Hope – located on The HOPE Center's grounds at 595 S. Ragsdale St. in Jacksonville – serves patients who do not have insurance.
“One in four working-age adults in the area are uninsured. Overweight, obesity and chronic disease have remained consistent areas of need,” she said, quoting statistics from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Prioritized Health Needs 2020- 2022, that state locally, the uninsured rate for individuals ages 18 to 64 is 26%.
By winning the grant, the clinic could hire a part-time medical assistant to aid the volunteer physician overseeing the program.
“A medical assistant would be invaluable (in helping), by checking in patients, taking vitals, taking histories, ordering tests, returning phone calls, etc.,” she said. “The remainder of the funds will supplement the cost of labs and other test.”
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sources philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. A State Farm review committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
The top 40 vote-getters will be announced Nov. 4 on the website www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.