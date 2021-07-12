Bob and JoAnn Bass will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Bob met his wife, the former JoAnn Austin of Flint, Michigan, when they attended Jacksonville College in 1955.
The couple married on July 13, 1956, in Truett Chapel Baptist Church in Dallas and lived in Garland, Texas, approximately 30 years.
In 1992, Mr. Bass retired from his position as Vice President of Property Casualty Administration/Data Control Division with Employers Casualty Insurance Company in Dallas, after serving the business for 36 years.
The couple has a son, Craig Bass, of Dallas; a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Rick Shelton of Cypress; grandchildren, Sam, Derryck and Darryl Shelton; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, Addy, Legend and Emma.
The Basses are active in the Fellowship Class at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
They give God all the credit for the successes in their life.
