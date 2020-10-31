The owner of Bobby’s Tires, a Jacksonville native, was known as a generous soul with a servant’s heart. Bobby Jack Bateman, 64, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, succumbing to complications from COVID-19. Tributes and remembrances poured in on his Facebook page once word of his passing spread.
Bateman, a member of Calvary Baptist Church, was considered by friends to be the epitome of a disciple of Jesus.
Gregg and Brandee Wofford knew Bobby about 25 years and offered a written statement.
“Bobby was a top notch guy who loved God, his family, friends and community. He was the Lord’s humble servant and would help a complete stranger. He was humble, kind, and loved to joke and laugh. His “It’s Personal” campaign was loved and supported all over East Texas. He would ask people about their personal walk with the Lord because he really cared and wanted to spread the gospel. He exemplified what it truly meant to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Bobby will be greatly missed,” the couple stated.
It’s Personal was a ministry Bateman began in order to help individuals follow the command in the Bible for believers to witness to others. The phrase, written on caps, T-shirts, bracelets and other items, is intended to have people ask “What’s personal?” in order to initiate a conversation.
“It’s hard to be bold a lot of times, for many people to step out and just start talking about the Lord or the Bible,” brother Billy Bateman said. “It’s not just two words, its a building block for conversation to open up, to a stranger or anybody, the word of God.”
Bateman described his brother as giving, faithful, trustworthy and a godly Christian.
“There’s many, many Christians in the world,” he said. “What is a godly Christian? That’s somebody that lives it, breathes it, works it. His whole life, above family, above anything, is Christ. And that’s what the Bible tells us, God is first, even before the family. That’s what he did. That’s what he lived and breathed.”
Bobby Bateman assisted numerous individuals, causes and organizations, including this publication.
“He would support almost any special page or section in the paper,” said Shannon Carpenter, Sales Representative of the Jacksonville Daily Progress. “Anytime I’d call or visit he’d want to know what was going on and how he could help.”
The one organization he most ardently supported was the Gideons.
“He’s a firm believer in the Gideons and what they do,” Billy Bateman said. “For the last couple of years he’s been an active member, going around to different churches and organizations and talking to them about the Gideons and the Word.”
Billy stated the most notable attribute about his brother Bobby was his relationship with the Lord.
“What is our purpose or goal in life? It’s to be a man of faith, to be a godly man like my brother was,” Bateman said. “The last half of his life was to live and breath God first.
“If Bobby could tell you, he’d say he would want to be remembered for his walk with the Lord and his relationship with his children and grandchildren,” Bateman said.
“Who is Bobby? What is Bobby? He was a father, a grandfather, a brother, a friend. He was a people person, no enemies. No enemies whatsoever,” Billy said. “He loved his three kids more than anything in the world and his grand-kids. I watched him and I've seen him growing up with his kids and everything that he’d done with them and now he’s doing it with the grandchildren. He’s a family man, a family man at heart.”
Perhaps life-long friend Tonya Taylor summed up Bobby Bateman best when she stated, “He was just a real good guy.”
“He would never let anybody go without,” Taylor said. “His kindness is what you will remember. He’s going to be dearly missed.”
Bateman leaves behind his wife Terry, three daughters, Kristi Bateman Trammell, Lindsey Bateman Langston and Kelley Bateman Hall; and seven granddaughters.
