The Jacksonville Fire and Police departments went head-to-head in the Hassell Cattle Company Grilling Games at Lake Jacksonville Campgrounds Saturday, Oct. 17.
Fire Chief Keith Fortner and Police Chief Joe Williams led their respective teams in the competition.
Lt. David Glidewell, Mike Terry and Nick Hooker completed the fire department’s grilling team.
Captains Steven Markasky and Nathan Winship with Sgt. Royce McCullough were cooks for the police department.
Mayor Randy Gorham declined to offer any predictions as to the outcome of the clash.
To determine which celebrity chef would work with which team, the two departmental heads threw axes at a board. The two aimed for the beef cheek cut as their “bullseye” on the butcher’s graphic drawn on the target board. Neither party was able to impale the wood panel as the axes bounced off the target. The two then tossed darts, with Fortner pinning his to the wood and Williams’ bouncing off.
As the winner of the initial matach, the fire department team chose to work with Stretch of Grinders BBQ. By default, Chef Gail Huesmann collaborated with the police department’s team. Both celebrity chefs are Food Network alumni and each was handcuffed so that they would not touch the utensils. The teams were to do the work themselves under the guidance of their chefs.
The best at barbecue in this competition would win an “ultimate prize package” of a grill, pit and other barbecue equipment which ultimately will be placed at the public safety complex being constructed now. However, only one team would earn bragging rights.
The competition was filmed as a pilot episode. If picked up, Hassell Cattle Company will film an additional 12 episodes in other locations.
The winner of Saturday’s competition cannot be published until revealed on the social media of Hassell Cattle Company and other sponsors of the event. Results are expected to be posted in a couple of weeks to allow time for editing.
