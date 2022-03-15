Baylor University celebrated nearly 1,800 graduates who received their degrees during summer and fall commencement ceremonies.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., honored each graduate as she presided over the ceremonies held Aug. 14 and Dec. 18, 2021, in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus. Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor's 12 colleges and schools presented degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate and graduate degrees. More than 80 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
Among the December graduates were two students from Cherokee County:
• Abigail Victoria Baker, of Jacksonville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; and
• Megan Sturdivant, of Bullard, who earned a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Abigail Victoria Baker.
For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.
About Baylor University
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a Research 1 institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.