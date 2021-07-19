CASA of Trinity Valley, a nonprofit that trains and mentors volunteers to advocate for children in foster care, has a need for volunteers in Cherokee County.
Those interested in learning more about the organization are invited to participate in a come-and-go information session, “Be a Child’s Voice in Court: CASA 101.” The session will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the public library in Rusk. Light refreshments will be provided.
The library is located at 207 E. 6th Street.
For more information on this event, call (903) 284-6245.
For more information on CASA of Trinity Valley, visit casaoftv.org.
