Fire killed 3,700, injured 16,600 people and resulted in direct property losses of approximately $14.8 billion in 2019, according to the US Fire Administration, an entity of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Heating, holiday decorations and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during winter months. With two home fires inside the city in recent weeks, Jacksonville Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate offers residents fire safety tips for the winter season.
“With colder weather comes more fire hazards, from just wanting to stay warm,” Pate stated.
Half of all home heating fires take place in the months of December, January and February, according to FEMA, with one in seven home fires and one in five home fire deaths involving heating equipment.
To prevent a home fire, Pate advises having chimneys cleaned and inspected before lighting a fire in the fireplace.
“Soot is made of carbon and depending on the concentration, can be flammable,” Pate explained.
FEMA also suggests keeping anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heat source such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.
Regarding portable heaters, Pate noted that not only should combustible items not be placed near them, but the heaters should never be left unattended.
“Most of the new heaters have safety measures that may turn the heater off when it has been on an extended period of time or if it tips over,” Pate stated. “A lot of the older heaters do not have this function.”
Pate also cautions that space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet without the use of extension cords.
“We also recommend that you do not overload your outlets or extension cords with all of the things that most people plug up during this season like Christmas trees, lights and heaters,” Pate stated.
FEMA recommends plugging in only one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time. This includes such items as space heaters, microwaves and coffee pots.
The US Fire Administration states holiday lights should be inspected annually. If frayed wires or excessive wear are detected, the light strands should be disposed.
Additional holiday fire safety tips are suggested by these organizations.
Noting the top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the US Fire Administration urges the use of battery-operated candles. The organization also states on their website that one should never leave a burning candle unattended.
More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles, according to the NFPA, and nearly half of all holiday decoration fires happen because decoration are placed too close to a heat source. The organization reminds people to choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant and to keep lit candles away from decorations or any items that can burn. Candles should be blown out and light strings should be turned off when leaving the home or going to bed.
Live Christmas trees also pose a potential fire hazard. FEMA recommends daily watering of live trees as dry trees are dangerous and can catch fire easily. NFPR states people should dispose of live trees after Christmas or when they become dry. They should not be left in the home, garage, or placed against the home.
Finally, recommendations of the NFPR that should be followed throughout the year include testing smoke alarms and having a fire escape plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.