Beall’s, Inc., a 105-year-old Florida based retailer with over 500 stores across the U.S., has announced an acquisition of a distribution center and the intellectual property of Texas based retailer Stage Stores Inc. (formerly Nasdaq: SSI) who is in liquidation.
The 435,000 square foot distribution center is located in Jacksonville, Texas. The intellectual property includes the trademarks and trade names for Stage Stores, Goody’s, Gordmans, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Bealls. In addition, Beall’s, Inc. has acquired all the private label brands and customer lists that belonged to SSI.
“We are very excited about this transaction for many reasons. The distribution center will allow us to gain additional merchandise processing capacity to support our expansion efforts. This is our first owned logistics facility located outside of the state of Florida. With our Burke’s Outlet chain expanding throughout the U.S., it is important that we shore up our foundation to support this growth. We are also excited to now own the national rights to the Bealls name. While Beall’s Inc. had rights to use the name Beall’s in Florida, Georgia and Arizona, Stage had previously owned the rights to use the name nationally. We believe that this will reduce confusion and create opportunities for us as we look to further grow our store and e-commerce presence.” Matt Beall, CEO and Executive Chairman for Beall’s, Inc.
Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, the family-owned corporation now operates more than 540 retail stores in 17 states under the names Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Bunulu and online at beallsflorida.com and burkesoutlet.com. The privately held company has been owned and operated by the founding family for over 100 years. To learn more about Bealls, Inc, visit www.beallsinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.