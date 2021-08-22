Beautiful Yard.jpg
Photo courtesy of city of Jacksonville

Keep Jacksonville Beautiful presented the Beautiful Yard award for August to Noe and Clara Torres. Their yard features many beautiful plants in flower beds and decorative clay pots. The KJB committee is thankful for Clara’s green thumb. Located at 835 Ft. Worth Street, the Torres family halp make Jacksonville shine with their lush lawn and plants for everyone to enjoy.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you