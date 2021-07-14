The Headliners Foundation of Texas is pleased to announce winners of $80,800 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The awards go to 16 undergraduate students at schools throughout the state showing outstanding potential in journalism.
The Foundation also awarded the Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship to a deserving professional seeking advancement in the field of journalism through pursuit of additional education.
In addition to strong academic records and writing ability, applicants were expected to have demonstrated their interest in journalism by working on student media or as interns for professional media outlets. The scholarships range from $3,000 to $6,000 each.
Bec Morris, of Troup, was among the recipients. Morris, who is a senior at Texas A&M University studying journalism with minors in psychology and neuroscience, was awarded the Jimmy Banks Scholarship.
After serving as editor-in-chief for the high school newspaper, Morris worked for The Battalion Newspaper as a Life & Arts assistant editor, Life & Arts editor, Maroon Life Magazine editor, news editor and managing editor. Currently, Morris write stories for the Texas A&M Foundation newsletters and publications Spirit, Maroon, and Spirit of Sharing.
Morris enjoys researching history and uncovering intriguing details about individuals for profile stories.
Morris will graduate in Spring 2022 and hopes to either pursue a graduate degree or begin work at a magazine.
