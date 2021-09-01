Beer and wine sales now starts earlier on Sunday in Texas

Among the more than 650 new state laws that went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1, was a change in the time beer and win can be sold on Sunday in the Lone Star state.
The passage of House Bill 1518 allows for beer and wine — there are no change to the times liquor can be sold — to now be purchased at grocery stores, mini marts and gas stations beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
On the other days of the week, beer and wine sales will continue to start at 7 a.m.
Previously beer and wine could not be sold until noon on Sunday.
The new laws were passed by the state Legislature during the 2021 regular session.
