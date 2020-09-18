Beer, wine and mimosas coming to most Cracker Barrel eateries

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store officials announced this week that a select number of alcoholic beverages will soon be on the menus at most of its restaurants.
About 600 of the company's 660 units should start serving beer, wine and mimosas (strawberry and orange) later this year, with more stores set to add an adult beverage offering in 2021.
The company began test marketing alcoholic beverages in 100 locations in Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee earlier this year, prior to the onslaught of COVID-19. A company spokesman said that Cracker Barrel has been please with the results, and that its mimosas seem to be a favorite, so far.
Cracker Barrel has four locations in East Texas: Longview, Lufkin, Texarkana and Tyler.
