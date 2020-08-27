Beginning Fri. all JISD elementary students must wear face coverings

Effective Friday, August 28, all Jacksonville Independent School District elementary school students will be required to wear a face covering.
District officials said that this new policy is an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep campuses open.
The district will provide at no charge face masks, or students may wear their own.
If a student has a condition that is not compatible with face coverings, parents should contact the campus principal to discuss, or bring a note from the child's physician.
The district confirmed that its aim is to keep students and staff safe and healthy, and to keep schools open.
