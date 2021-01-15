Beloved East Side teacher Holly Fults dies at 40

CLARIFICATION: The original version of this story has been clarified to indicate that the source of the information is from an East Side School social media page and not from an official JISD Media Release.
Holly Fults, 40, a kindergarten teacher at East Side Elementary in Jacksonville died on Thursday evening, according to a East Side Elementary School post on social media.
Fults, who was the wife of Heath Fults, Bullard High School head boys basketball coach, had been waging a courageous battle against cancer.
“Our hearts are heavy (today) as we mourn the loss of our beloved kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Holly Fults. Mrs. Fults touched the lives of countless students, parents and co-workers. She battled cancer like a true warrior and taught us all that we can do hard things. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and our ES family,” said the post from East Side Elementary.
This story will be updated as more information becomes public.
