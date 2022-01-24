The Jacksonville Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 18 to welcome new member Ben Fitzgerald Real Estate Services LLC. Ben Fitzgerald is located at 621 Chase Dr., Suite A, in Tyler.
Noemi Lopez, representing the company, cut the ribbon at Cherokee Plaza, a property managed by Ben Fitzgerald.
Ben Fitzgerald has served ast Texas real estate needs since 1958. Their services include residential and commercial sales, along with property management.
A portion of their mission, as stated on their website, is to support our community with our time, talent and resources so that we can make a positive difference in the lives of others.
Ben Fitzgerald Real Estate Services can be reached by phone, 903-597-1234, Facebook messaging, or via email through the contact page on the company’s website.
For more information, visit the business' website, benfitzgerald.com or their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.