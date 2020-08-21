WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump's tenure.
In his strongest remarks of the campaign, Biden spoke Thursday night both of returning the United States to its traditional leadership role in the world and of the deeply personal challenges that shaped his life. Virtually every sentence of his 22-minute speech was designed to present a sharp, yet hopeful, contrast with the Republican incumbent.
“Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. l'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” Biden said. “Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”
The day before, his running mate accepted the nomination as the Democratic Vice President candidate.
Kamala Harris, a 55-year-old California senator, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.
Bill Crowley, chairman of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, called their nominations “the perfect solution.”
Biden is “down the middle of the road, a perfect fit not only for the Democratic Party for America, for Texas,” while Harris “is a rising star,” whose nomination “didn't surprise me a bit.”
“Myself, personally, and a few other Democrats noticed that she's been active and gaining publicity, and we're getting to know her better. I felt like she would probably be on the ticket, and she was,” he said. “She just seems to me like she's smart, she's very intelligent, she stands up for the truth, doesn't take a lot of guff. I believe she will argue what is right and fair, for the truth. She complement Joe, age-wise and just in every way in general.”
Together, the Biden-Harris ticket “is what America needs,” he added. “There won't be intentional strife and division thrown out there – there's going to be a plan and a policy and a goal to unite America. Everybody knows we're more divided than before, and I believe they will do as much as they can to heal (the nation).”
