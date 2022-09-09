Big weekend of high school football on tap

Four of the area's six high school football teams will be playing at home this weekend, two will be celebrating homecoming, along with a Saturday matinee game should give high school football fans an array of choices.
The Jacksonville Indians will be hosting Crandall at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Historic Tomato Bowl. The Indians will be looking for their first win of the season while the Pirates will be attempting to go 3-0. THis will be the Tribe's final non-district home game.
Rusk will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 when it entertains the Athens Hornets at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium. Both teams are 2-0 this year. Rusk is ranked No. 8 in the latest #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll.
Bullard's Panthers (1-1) will be journeying up to Quinlan to test Ford's Panthers. That game is slated to get under way at 7:30 p.m.
In Troup, homecoming activities are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium, where the presentation of the homecoming court and the crowning of the king and queen will take place. The Tigers (1-1) will play Buffalo (1-1) beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Down in Alto, the Mean Sting and the visiting Wolves of San Augustine will do battle beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday (the game was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this evening, but an officials shortage forced the fray to be moved back a day). Alto will be seeking its 600h win in program history on Saturday.
Brook Hill will be making the short drive up to Tyler this evening to face off up against Grace Community School, a former district rival of the Guard. The Guard are 1-1 after posting a blowout win over Life Oak Cliff last week. The Cougars will come into tonight's game with a 2-0 slate.
