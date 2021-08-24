Jeff Austin III, Vice Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employee Billie Mims.
The promotion was approved at the August 2021 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Billie is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Mims has been named Location President for the Kilgore office. She has more than 33 years’ banking and lending experience covering the consumer and commercial areas as well as oversight of loan support personnel. Mims joined the Austin Bank team with the acquisition of City National Bank in 2008, and was promoted to Senior Vice President in March of 2018.
A graduate of Jacksonville High School, Kilgore College, Texas Tech School of Applied Banking and American Bankers Association School of Lending, Mims has received the Foundation of Banking Certificate from the American Institute of Banking and completed the ABA’s National Commercial Lending School and Graduate Commercial Lending School, both at Southern Methodist University. Currently attending the SW Graduate School of Banking at SMU, she is a member of the 62nd class and will graduate in June 2022.
Mims is a member of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class 2003. She and her husband, Billy, live in Kilgore and have one daughter, Amy Bruyere.
Very active in her community, Mims is a Junior Achievement volunteer, attends St. Luke’s United Methodist Church where she has served on multiple committees and assisted with youth and children’s activities, and is a life member of the Texas Parent Teacher Association through Kilgore ISD. This is in addition to years of service with Xi Alpha Delta Omega and Xi Pi Mu Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi, the Kilgore Boys and Girls Club, East Texas Builders Association, American Business Women’s Association, and the Kilgore Chamber.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the twelfth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.1 billion, bank offices are located in 34 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of service in the Texas banking industry. More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
