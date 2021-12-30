For as long as some of our oldest residents can remember, eating a bowl of black-eyed peas (and maybe accompanied by collard greens) has been a tradition on New Year’s Day. When younger generations asked why they have to participate in the ritual, they are told that it’s the only way to assure good luck in the New Year. It turns out that eating black-eyed peas for luck is a tradition reaching all the way back to 500 AD when it is first recorded as part of the Jewish Holiday Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, but that’s probably not where this southern tradition started.
Most social historians believe the southern tradition of eating black-eyed peas dates back to the Civil War. Northern troops did not consider the peas edible and so they were passed over by raiding soldiers. The black-eyed peas they left behind would make their way onto Southern tables. After the war, it became a tradition for all true southerners to eat black-eyed peas on the first day of January.
Over the years the tradition has expanded its reach. The beans sort of, if you squint, look like coins. This led some families to add a special coin to the batch of black-eyed peas. The one who gets the coin in their bowl (and doesn’t accidentally swallow it) will enjoy a year that is both prosperous and filled with lucky outcomes. But the luck won’t stick, according to many legends, if you don’t eat the peas along with greens (which symbolize paper money), cornbread (which symbolizes gold), and pork (which symbolizes luck). Of course, the most famous way to incorporate all these ingredients is a stew called “Hoppin’ John” served with a side of cornbread. If you add stewed tomatoes to the stew, you will also add health benefits for the coming year.
Black-eyed peas’ history can be traced back to medieval Africa and thanks to trade between continents, made them common in both Europe and India. The medium-sized beans (black-eyed peas are technically beans) seem to have made their way to North America via slave ships. By the early 1700’s, the crop became so popular in the south, particularly among Native Americans, that many people believed it was native to the Americas.
So, whatever New Year traditions you enjoy, we at the Vanishing Texana Museum hope they will bring you joy, prosperity, and good health (along with a visit to the museum) during all of 2022.
__________
Hoppin John Stew; 4 Servings
Ingredients
½ lb. Favorite pork (ham, sausage, bacon, etc.)
1 Small Onion
1 Stalk Celery
3 Cloves Garlic (minced)
½ Red Bell Pepper
¾ cup of your favorite rice mix (brown and wild rice is standard)
1 can (15 oz.) black-eyed peas
1 14.5 oz. can stewed tomatoes
2½ cups chicken stock
1 tbs. Cajun seasoning (or to taste during cooking)
¼ salt and pepper (or to taste during cooking)
Cooking Instructions
In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook favorite pork until done. Mix celery and onion into favorite pork; cook and stir until onion is translucent (about 5 minutes). Add and stir in garlic and red bell pepper and cook another 4-5 minutes.
Stir in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cover for 45 minutes. Remove cover, increase temperature to medium-low and simmer until stew is thickened (about 15 minutes), adding seasonings as desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.