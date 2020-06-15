Blast Over Bullard set for June 27

Blast Over Bullard, an Independence Day celebration, will take place on June 27 in the downtown Bullard area.
Activities will get under way beginning at 7 p.m. with a Kid's Bike Brigade. Registration for the bike brigade closes on June 22.
At 7:30 Curtis Grimes will perform live in concert.
Grimes, a native of Gilmer, is an accomplished Texas Country music artist who was a quarterfinalist on NBC's “The Voice” in 2011.
Due to state guidelines designed to protect the public from coronavirus (COVID-19), there will be no vendors, food vendors or activities at this year's event.
Blast Over Bullard will conclude with a fireworks display, that is slated to begin at 9 p.m.
This year's sponsors include Bluebonnet Point Wellness, Cherokee County Co-Op, Texas National Bank, Austin Bank, Southside Bank, Brookshires, CenterPoint Energy, Southside Bank and Red Underground and Utility Service.
