Twenty-six individuals received a degree from the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary of Jacksonville during commencement exercises conducted Saturday, May 15, 2021. The event occurred in the seminary’s Dorman Memorial Chapel.
Justin M. Cameron of Columbia, Mississippi; Shawn M. Figart of Lewisville; James L. Franklin, Jr. of Maumelle, Arkansas; Carrie L. Klapper of Georgetown; Matthew J. Monds of Canton; Drew E. Scott of Pennington; Lucas P. Sheeley of Palestine; Tony R. Tucker of Palestine; and Brian Upchurch of Purdon received the Bachelor of Arts in Religion degree.
Jared Jimenez of Bronx, New York; Jeremy A. Langley of Emerson, Arkansas; Jorge A. Meza of San Luis Potosi, Mexico; Steven R. Miller of Lubbock; John K. Rudrapaty of India; and Brian N. Vaughn of Sulphur Springs received the Master of Arts (Pastoral Theology) degree.
Phyllis Jean Shipp-Hedrick of Burlington, North Carolina; Jeffrey M. Hill of Royal, Arkansas; Ruby Hollie of Palestine; Mae J. Johnson of Tyler; and Sonja L. King-Harris of Columbus, Georgia received the Master of Arts (Religion) degree. Jimmy Tollison, II of Springdale, Arkansas received the Master of Arts in Church Ministries degree.
Haitao He of Guangdong China; Chris Z. Mindi of Leander; Frances U. Thomas of Flint; and Aaron S. Wilson of Lufkin received the Master of Divinity degree.
Tom E. Mitchell of Little Rock, Arkansas received the honorary Doctor of Divinity degree for distinguished service to the Baptist Missionary Association.
Dr. Eric Goble, Pastor of the Brister Baptist Church in Emerson, Arkansas presented the commencement address. Goble earned a Master of Arts in Church Ministries degree from BMA Seminary and a Doctor of Educational Ministry degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Goble has served as pastor of the Brister church for 38 years.
BMA Seminary provides accredited theological education to qualified individuals by seeking to equip them for Christian service and leadership roles. The seminary supports the educational needs of the Baptist Missionary Association of America and other groups who share a like commitment to the authority of Scripture by offering certificates, associate, bachelor, and masters’ degrees.
