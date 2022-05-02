The Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary of Jacksonville will hold its 2022 commencement exercises at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The exercises will be held in the Dorman Memorial Chapel on the seminary campus, located at 1530 E. Pine St. off Hwy 135 in Jacksonville.
The event is open to the public.
The 2022 graduating class will be the seminary’s sixty-fifth. Graduates will receive Associate, Bachelor and Master’s degrees during the ceremony. Pastor Josh Bullock of El Dorado, Arkansas will present the commencement address. Bullock is a Teaching Pastor at the Wyatt Baptist Church in El Dorado.
BMA Seminary provides accredited theological education to qualified individuals by seeking to equip them for Christian service and leadership roles. The seminary supports the educational needs of the Baptist Missionary Association of America and other groups who share a like commitment to the authority of Scripture.
For more information on the BMA Seminary, visit bmats.edu, call 903-586-0378 or send email to bmats@bmats.edu.
