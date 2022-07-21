A body found in a wooded area behind the Dollar General store in the Teaselville community has been confirmed as missing man Caleb Ray Mosley, 20, of Bullard.
Smith County Emergency Communications received the report just before 9 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Upon arrival, deputies were able to confirm the man was deceased. Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct a preliminary investigation, and identified the deceased.
Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin ordered the body be transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Mosley had been reported as a missing person to the SCSO the July 17.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was assisting Smith County in the search. Mosley had a concussion and was in need of medical care, according to the information posted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.